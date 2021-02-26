https://www.oann.com/one-on-one-with-former-omb-director-russ-vought/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=one-on-one-with-former-omb-director-russ-vought

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:28 AM PT – Friday, February 26, 2021

Republicans and lawmakers are gearing up for the Conservative Political Action Conference with a number of former Trump administration officials taking the stage, including President Trump himself.

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with former Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought about the event, his new think tank and the controversy surrounding Neera Tanden’s nomination to become OMB director.

