https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/26/pissed-off-blue-checked-activist-says-he-and-other-progs-didnt-flip-georgia-blue-for-biden-to-air-strike-syria-and-watch-dems-break-promises/

The tent full of progressives disappointed by Joe Biden approving the airstrike in Syria just keeps getting bigger.

Move over, Cenk Uygur.

So, @JoeBiden bombs Syria and kills the minimum wage hike, confirming every fear progressives had. Soon they’ll renege on getting $2000 checks to everyone in the middle class by limiting who gets it (to appease their donors). The establishment is back! And it absolutely sucks. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 26, 2021

You’ve got company, in the form of progressive activist and former Bernie Sanders surrogate Ja’Mal Green:

We didn’t flip Georgia Blue for Biden to air strike Syria. We flipped Georgia Blue for our $2,000 Stimulus Checks. — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) February 26, 2021

And for $15 minimum wage. And for $50,000 of student loan debt to be cancelled. https://t.co/HZvWjgNxlm — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) February 26, 2021

Biden — You want to activate the military? Assign them to hand out breakfast to hungry children, like the Black Panthers did. #LS — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) February 26, 2021

He dropping bombs when he need to be dropping our damn checks!! — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) February 26, 2021

No magic wand? Yea, ya boy Trump thought so. Everything they wanted they got done quick. Like shoving through a Supreme Court justice. People don’t like political red tape, we have control, USE IT AND GET THINGS DONE QUICK! https://t.co/YpRmmPYXz7 — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) February 26, 2021

What pisses me off is that these centrist Dems always telling us to give more time and then they lose midterms and complain that republicans blocking everything. WE DONT HAVE TIME! Obama lost his super majority after this. Republicans get control and they use it every single day. — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) February 26, 2021

What’s gone piss me off more is that the people had to wait this long for another stimmy check and only get $1400. Give the whole $2000 like you promised or at least do it because you made everyone wait! — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) February 26, 2021

You hate to see it.

<Sad trombone has entered the chat> pic.twitter.com/MwmjRsHlur — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) February 26, 2021

Well bless his heart. https://t.co/hMVFPKXmQB — Georgia Log Cabin (@GeorgiaLogCabin) February 26, 2021

For what it’s worth, Green says he wasn’t honestly expecting Joe Biden to deliver when it came to advancing the progressive agenda:

How y’all saying I got played, I didn’t like or endorse Biden. Lol We Berners are too left. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/qXrrPwWaGO — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) February 26, 2021

Who is y’all. I’m independent and Bernie was my only choice, still is. 🤣 https://t.co/M86ucxTc2p — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) February 26, 2021

But that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy the Democratic Party infighting.

Holy wow, Republicans are going to clean house during the midterms. https://t.co/GvTnX5Fahx — Brandon Morse (beep/boop) (@TheBrandonMorse) February 26, 2021

At the rate things are going, don’t be surprised if that happens.

Touché ! We didn’t flip the WH and Congress blue to have the minority rule! — beaglemama (@DanaTeague15) February 26, 2021

And now people will never vote Blue again. — Lem Lemanski (@LemLemanski) February 26, 2021

I know I won’t. — Andy Lee Parker (@AndyLeeParker1) February 26, 2021

***

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo in the headline.

Related:

‘When you lose Talcum X’: Sounds like Shaun King is starting to believe that ‘Donald Trump did a better job […] than Joe Biden’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

