The tent full of progressives disappointed by Joe Biden approving the airstrike in Syria just keeps getting bigger.

Move over, Cenk Uygur.

You’ve got company, in the form of progressive activist and former Bernie Sanders surrogate Ja’Mal Green:

You hate to see it.

For what it’s worth, Green says he wasn’t honestly expecting Joe Biden to deliver when it came to advancing the progressive agenda:

But that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy the Democratic Party infighting.

At the rate things are going, don’t be surprised if that happens.

