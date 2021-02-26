https://babylonbee.com/news/proud-obama-hands-over-his-nobel-peace-prize-to-biden-for-bombing-syria/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Joe Biden has in his first one hundred days hit a milestone of every American presidency — bombing the Middle East. This has been met with praise from former President Barack Obama, who, in a symbolic gesture handed over his Nobel Peace Prize to Biden.

“Here, you deserve this now,” said Obama to Biden. “I am so proud of you.”

Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 — the first time the prize was awarded to someone simply for existing. He then made sure all bombs and missiles had written on them, “From Nobel Peace Prize Winner Barack Obama,” so people knew they weren’t being incinerated by some heartless warmonger.

Biden has now continued the tradition, striking militia groups in Syria. Biden says he knew the militia groups were up to something because they were in Syria, a place commonly bombed by the U.S. Biden just quietly bombed them, a big difference from Donald Trump, who would often precede his bombings with meant tweets like, “I’M GONNA BOMB YA!”

Syrians seem to have noted the difference. “Ah! We’re being bombed again!” said a Syrian, fleeing bombs.

Biden seems to have really appreciated the gesture of Obama handed over his Nobel Peace Prize, though Obama had to keep telling Biden it wasn’t chocolate, as Biden kept sticking it in his mouth.

