https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/02/26/psaki-is-again-asked-how-biden-views-cuomo-her-answer-was-the-ultimate-insult-for-the-egotistical-gov-watch-n333280
About The Author
Related Posts
An Explanation from Hollywood That Gina Carano’s Firing Due to Not Bowing to the Left
February 17, 2021
Lincoln's Name Yanked From California School: He Didn't Prove 'Black Lives Ever Mattered' to Him
December 17, 2020
90-Year-Old Man Gets Sick of His Slow Internet Speed, so He Complains – in Front of the Whole Wide World
February 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy