Following the Biden administration’s decision to bomb Syria yesterday, social media turned on Democrats who have complained in the past about President Trump’s airstrikes. Conveniently, most have willfully forgotten their old Tweets, but thankfully Senator Rand Paul is here to remind them.

“I condemn meddling in Syria’s civil war. I also condemn attacking a sovereign nation without authority,” he Tweeted. “What authority does @POTUS have to strike Syria? Perhaps someone should ask his @PressSec today?”

Paul was referencing a 2018 Tweet from Psaki who unwisely questioned presidential authority on the matter. “Also what is the legal authority for strikes? Assad is a brutal dictator. But Syria is a sovereign country,” she Tweeted

I condemn meddling in Syria’s civil war. I also condemn attacking a sovereign nation without authority. What authority does @POTUS have to strike Syria? Perhaps someone should ask his @PressSec today? https://t.co/nLxbZNLx4J — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 26, 2021

To be fair, it doesn’t take much to destroy Joe Biden. In barely over a month, his disastrous policies have come back to bite him (and America) on multiple occasions. As for the White House Press Secretary, she’s often too busy trying to figure out what in the world is going on to worry about what a United States Senator thinks of her.

Biden’s hypocrisy is even more on display. Just over a year ago while in a heated battle for the Democratic nomination for president, Biden Tweeted his supposed perspectives on Middle East wars and using the military.

As President, I will use military power responsibly and as a last resort. We will not go back to forever wars in the Middle East. #DemDebate — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 8, 2020

Joe Biden said a year ago that military power in the Middle East was a “last resort.” Did his administration already run out of other ideas mere weeks after taking office? A trigger-happy Biden bodes ill for America and the world.

