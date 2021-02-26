https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/rand-paul-rachel-levine-transphobia

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is under fire for questioning President Joe Biden’s nominee for an assistant health secretary position, Dr. Rachel Levine, about her alleged support for giving children puberty blockers and sex-change surgeries.

During a confirmation hearing Thursday, Paul pointedly asked Levine, who is a transgender woman, about her support for allowing children to change their sex, and whether she believes children are capable of making such life-altering decisions.

Levine evaded the question, answering instead with a vague statement about the complexities of transgender medicine, which she would again reiterate for Paul’s subsequent questions.

Predictably, Paul has been labeled “transphobic” and accused of trying to derail Levine with “transphobic misinformation” by the leftist media.

On the Glenn Beck Radio Program Friday, Paul said his questioning Levine had nothing to do with who she is or the fact that she is a transgender adult, but was about the question of gender changes for children.

“The interesting thing is, none of it was directed towards her personally or who she is. It was directed towards the question of whether children can consent. And this is an intellectual question. It’s not an inflammatory question. It’s a question of serious consequences,” he explained. “Most people would argue that children can’t really make an informed consent. You know, we have laws against a man having sex with a 12-year-old, even if the 12-year-old says ‘yes’, because we don’t think a 12-year-old is capable of consenting. They just aren’t old enough to make the decision.”

Paul went on to add, “I guess the danger is, you have to have some chutzpah. You have to have some guts, some courage to stand up because it is a culture out there where … everybody is saying I made transphobic comments yesterday. All I did was ask whether a minor could consent to this kind of dramatic surgery. Nothing I ever said was hateful. I said nothing hateful about these people. I said nothing hateful about adults who choose to do this. But the culture is out there is so strong that so many in office are afraid to speak out. And it’s getting worse.

“There’s a handful of us that will speak out in the Senate. There’s a handful in the House, and we just have to grow our ranks. But we have to resist or it just will roll over us. And we’ll live in this terrible cancel culture world where nobody speaks out, and everybody is afraid to say anything.”

