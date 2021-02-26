http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LVFao6_7pIc/

Warner Bros. is reportedly prepping another reboot of DC comics’ Superman, this time with slavery reparations advocate, author, and Marvel comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates teaming with powerhouse producer J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company for the feature film, Deadline reports.

Coates, who has a throng of radical, left-wing articles to his name, has been hired to write the latest entry in the Superman saga, while Abrams will produce. No stars or directors have been announced, nor have any story details emerged, according to Deadline.

Henry Cavill, who’s helmed the role and the red cape since 2013’s Man of Steel, has expressed his eagerness to star as Superman in another feature. There is no confirmation from Warner Bros. if Cavill will be cast for the role. Abrams is further along with another comic book flick with WarnerMedia with his Justice League Dark project.

Coates began writing comics in 2016 when he picked up a run of Marvel’s Black Panther. His stint on the title ran 25 issues. Coates also penned several other short-lived titles including, Black Panther and the Crew — which was canceled after just six issues due to poor sales. Most recently, Coates began writing a storyline for Marvel’s Captain America comics.

Coates is more known for his activism for slavery reparations and his long history of left-wing activist journalism. In 2019, for instance, Coates testified before a House Judiciary subcommittee in favor of slavery reparations.

Coates has built a long list of articles, books, and think pieces, pushing leftists ideals, including pieces with such titles as “This Is How We Lost to the White Man,” “Fear of a Black President,” and “The Case for Reparations,” among many others.

Coates also backed self-avowed socialist Senator Bernie Sanders for president in 2020.

