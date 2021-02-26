https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/report-fbi-may-have-singled-out-one-man-connection-capitol-officers?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly closer to identifying at least one person who may have played a role in the alleged murder of federal police officer Brian Sicknick during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Federal investigators “narrowed potential suspects seen in video footage to a single person this week,” the New York Times reported on Friday.

Widespread media reports immediately after the riot claimed that Sicknick had died after being struck in the head by a fire extinguisher during the chaos of the day.

Yet forensic details about his death have remained publicly nonexistent in the weeks following the assault; Sicknick’s own mother reportedly doesn’t know the specifics of her son’s death.

The FBI has not yet released the name of the suspect, the Times reported, though the potential assailant was reportedly one who “attacked several officers with bear spray” during the fracas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

