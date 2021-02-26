https://amgreatness.com/2021/02/26/president-trump-planning-to-launch-a-new-super-pac/

President Donald Trump, at a meeting with senior political advisers in Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, announced some of the details of his plans for a new super PAC going forward, as reported by Politico.

The 45th president revealed that he plans for the PAC to be run by Corey Lewandowski, his original campaign manager from the 2016 election. The meeting where he explained these details lasted for several hours, and included such key figures as former 2020 campaign managers Bill Stepien and Brad Parscale, former White House social media director and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, and senior adviser Jason Miller.

Miller, who has frequently spoken to the press on behalf of the 45th president, said that “MAGA supporters and candidates supporting President Trump’s America First agenda are going to be impressed with the political operation being built out here.” He added that they “expect formal announcements of the full team in the coming weeks, which will include some very talented operatives not yet named.”

The new PAC will be in addition to President Trump’s leadership PAC Save America, which has already raised tens of millions of dollars, raking in $31.5 million by the end of December. Lewandowski has also started his own PAC, Fight Back America, and has actively been seeking potential primary challengers to run against the ten Republican members of the House of Representatives who voted in favor of the second impeachment of Trump, which ultimately led to his historic second acquittal.

President Trump has solidified his status as the kingmaker of the Republican Party following the 2020 election. Conservative voters have rallied to his support even despite him leaving office, with some of the primary motivations being the widespread voter fraud in the November election, his censorship by every major social media platform, and his acquittal in the second Senate impeachment trial. He is set to give the final speech at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which is being held in Orlando, Florida. It is also widely agreed-upon that if he were to run in the 2024 election, he would easily win the Republican Party nomination for a third time.

