Richard Grenell on Saturday gave the strongest hint yet that he is planning to run for the governor’s seat in California, seeming to tamp down earlier denials on his part that he was seeking the role of the state’s top executive.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the former ambassador at the end of his speech said he has “never seen a better case for a recall” than that of current California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“And of course,” he added, “if a public official is still failing to deliver on their promises, and if you can’t limit their term or recall them in time, there’s always one other option: you can run against them yourself.”

Grenell has previously seemed to deny suggestions that he was running for governor in California, calling media speculation on the issue “gossip.”

