Rush Limbaugh was buried in a very private ceremony at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis on Wednesday.

Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, said in a statement that her husband was “honorably laid to rest” with close, immediate family in attendance, according to the Southeast Missourian. There will be a virtual celebration of life service held in the future for the public.

The late conservative radio host’s flag-draped casket was drawn by horses to his grave, which lies about 120 miles north of his native Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Sources told local KFTK that the cemetery was closed to the public for several hours Wednesday while around 40 family members and dignitaries had to pass through security before being allowed on the grounds.

“Missouri’s native son Rush Limbaugh was laid to rest today,” Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. “Rush’s legacy in our state and across the nation will not be forgotten.”

SOUTHEAST MISSOURIAN: Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh laid to rest in St. Louis cemetery pic.twitter.com/iXbDZgEzuh — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) February 26, 2021

Limbaugh died Feb. 17 at the age of 70, after a yearlong battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. One of the most influential conservative commentators of all time, he helped shape modern conservatism and left an indelible mark on American politics. Known for his bombastic rhetoric, he antagonized some of the Right’s favorite foes over the decades.

Established in 1849, Bellefontaine Cemetery spans 314 acres and contains more than 87,000 graves, including many Civil War soldiers, as well as prominent state and local politicians. Explorer William Clark, beer tycoon Adolphus Busch, and former Sen. Thomas Hart Benton are among those interred there.

Joel C. Rosenberg, a friend and former employee of Limbaugh, recently penned a column about how Limbaugh became a devout Christian in the final years of his life, which offered him hope and comfort when he knew he was dying. Rosenberg noted how extraordinary it was for Limbaugh to have spoken about his faith publicly in the months before his death.

“For such a public person, Rush was also intensely private. But he began talking about his faith in Christ, and I knew beyond the shadow of a doubt it was real,” Rosenberg wrote.

Really quite remarkable to hear @rushlimbaugh discussing his cancer setback and yet pointing out all of his blessings, “it’s just a series of blessings.” pic.twitter.com/CZg4V5YmAE — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) October 19, 2020

Last October, Limbaugh told his audience about the comfort he had received from his Christian faith, saying in part:

I try to remain committed to the idea what’s supposed to happen will happen when it’s meant to. I mentioned at the outset of this — the first day I told you — that I have personal relationship with Jesus Christ. It is of immense value, strength, confidence, and that’s why I’m able to remain fully committed to the idea that what is supposed to happen will happen when it’s meant to. There’s some comfort in knowing that some things are not in our hands. There’s a lot of fear associated with that, too, but there is some comfort. It’s helpful… God, is it helpful. It’s helpful to be able to trust and to believe in a higher plan.

