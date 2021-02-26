http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FZqrZADK7eQ/

Conservative radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh was laid to rest during a private ceremony at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday, according to the Southeast Missourian.

97.1 FM TALK reports:

Sources say the north St. Louis County cemetery was closed to the public for several hours Wednesday, as an estimated 40 family members and dignitaries had to clear security before being allowed through the gates. Many expected Limbaugh to be buried in his hometown of Cape Girardeau, Mo. Instead, he will rest in eternity alongside some of St. Louis’s most famous residents.

Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn, told the Southeast Missourian that a virtual ceremony will come later.

“Missouri’s native son Rush Limbaugh was laid to rest today. Rush’s legacy in our state and across the nation will not be forgotten,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) said in a statement.

Missouri’s native son Rush Limbaugh was laid to rest today. Rush’s legacy in our state and across the nation will not be… Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Limbaugh passed away on February 17 at the age of 70 after a battle with advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh, host of The Rush Limbaugh Show for 32 years, had been battling Stage 4 lung cancer since January 2020. Just days after announcing his diagnosis, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union on February 4, 2020.

In 1993, Limbaugh was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1998. He is also a five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting.

