Rush Limbaugh was laid to rest Wednesday in a private ceremony at a St. Louis, Missouri cemetery. A photo released by the Limbaugh family shows Limbaugh’s flag-draped coffin attended by a Marine honor guard.

The Limbaugh family released the photo to the Southeast Missorian.

A statement accompanying the photo said celebrations of Rush’s life would be held in Cape Girardeau and virtually. Limbaugh passed away on February 17 at age 70 a little over a year after being diagnosed with lung cancer. His last broadcast was February 2.

Excerpts from local media reports. KMOV-TV:

Limbaugh, who was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 1951, died at the age of 70 on Feb. 17, 2021 after a battle with lung cancer. Sources told News 4 he was laid to rest Wednesday at the Bellefontaine Cemetery at 4947 West Florissant Avenue in north St. Louis. TRENDING: Breaking: Biden Bombs Syria to Punish Iran for Attacks on US in Iraq Bellefontaine Cemetery was established in 1849 and has over 87,000 graves on its 314 acres. Many soldiers from the American Civil War along with local and state politicians have been buried at the cemetery alongside notable figures such as Adolphus Busch and William Clark.

KMOX-AM:

“Sources say the north St. Louis cemetery was closed to the public for several hours Wednesday, as an estimated 40 family members and dignitaries had to clear security before being allowed through the gates.”

For the time being, the Rush Limbaugh Show continues broadcasting with guest hosts with best of Rush segments interspersed. Rush’s widow Kathryn spoke to listeners and took their questions during the show on Monday.

Statement by EIB-Premiere Radio Networks on Rush’s passing released to affiliates:

It is with great sadness to inform you that Rush Limbaugh passed away today, February 17 after a long and brave battle with lung cancer. In this time of sorrow, Rush’s voice will continue to be heard, providing comfort and continued insight to his legions of loyal fans. All of Rush’s audio has been extensively archived and cataloged by subject, topic and opinion. Given how timeless and insightful Rush’s commentary is his producers will be able to pull segments that are relevant for each day’s news cycle and allow us to feature the best of Rush for the full three hours of the program. The familiar voices of the programs’ guest hosts will be used in the show when needed to guide Rush’s audio from one topic to another, but Rush will be the predominant voice heard for the three-hour Monday-Friday show, the AM Daily Update and The Week in Review three-hour show. Please note that we will continue with this transitional programming until the audience is prepared to say good-bye. The long-term plan will be shared with you in the upcoming weeks. We will mourn together in a respectful way and celebrate the incredible life of Rush with his millions of loyal listeners. Today, a three hour tribute will air in Rush’s regular time slot. Follow-up information will be posted on rushlimbaugh.com. Our Premiere team will reach out to you with additional details, but please feel free to call with any questions.

JUST IN: Conservative talk legend Rush Limbaugh was laid to rest Wednesday in a very private ceremony at Bellefontaine Cemetery. A horse-drawn carriage was brought in to carry “El Rushbo”, as he was known to his fans, to his final resting place https://t.co/gLgDlJohgw — 97.1 FM Talk (@971FMTalk) February 26, 2021

Featured image courtesy of Rush Limbaugh family.

