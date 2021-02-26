https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/mood_of_america/congressional_faves_feb26

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has only been in Congress a little more than two years, but the New York Democrat known as “AOC” is already widely disliked by voters, who prefer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the leader of congressional Democrats.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters have an unfavorable view of Ocasio-Cortez, including 44% whose view of her is Very Unfavorable. Only 16% view have a Very Favorable view of AOC, and another 18% have a Somewhat Favorable view. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on February 24-25, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.