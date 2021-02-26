https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/540681-cruz-pokes-fun-at-cancun-controversy-at-cpac

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzJohn Boehner tells Cruz to ‘go f— yourself’ in unscripted audiobook asides: report Huawei backs supply chain security standards in wake of SolarWinds breach The Memo: Biden faces first major setback as Tanden teeters MORE (R-Texas) poked fun at his controversial trip to Cancun during his appearance Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Opening his speech, Cruz owned the recent controversy surrounding his trip to Cancun as millions of Texans were left without power during a deadly winter storm.

“I gotta say, Orlando is awesome! It’s not as nice as Cancun, but it’s nice,” Cruz told the crowd. CPAC is being held in the Florida city this year instead of the Washington, D.C., area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I gotta say, Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun. But it’s nice” — Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/DNIf4CtUIq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2021

Cruz found himself the subject of controversy last week after photos emerged of him boarding a flight to Mexico. The Texas senator said he had been accompanying his daughters on the trip to Cancun.

Upon returning to Houston, Cruz admitted to reporters that taking the trip was a mistake.

Cruz was reportedly pranked at the Senate gym for his trip, according to NBC News. Lockers were lined with memes showing Cruz returning to the Houston airport dressed in casual attire.

Residents of Texas suffered through power outages and water shortages last week due to the severe winter storm.

President Biden Joe BidenBiden ‘disappointed’ in Senate parliamentarian ruling but ‘respects’ decision Taylor Swift celebrates House passage of Equality Act Donald Trump Jr. calls Bruce Springsteen’s dropped charges ‘liberal privilege’ MORE is traveling to Texas on Friday and is meeting with elected officials to discuss the winter storm and accompanying problems.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

