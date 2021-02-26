https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/26/siraj-hashmi-has-put-together-a-helpful-visual-to-illustrate-why-airstrikes-are-ackshually-good-when-joe-biden-orders-them-pics/

In case you missed it, Joe Biden Made Airstrikes Great Again last night when he approved an airstrike on infrastructure belonging to Iranian-backed militia in Syria.

Amy Siskind already explained that Joe Biden’s airstrikes are ackshually good because Joe Biden is competent and doesn’t send mean tweets. But even the best verbal explanations are just no substitute for visual ones.

And if a picture’s worth a thousand words, these two side-by-side pictures from the Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi are worth 2,000. Probably more:

Like night and day, really.

Exactly!

Hopefully Asian-American ones, both cis and trans.

And it gets even better:

If Kamala Harris has to finish the job that Joe Biden started, it’s gonna be so stunning and brave!

