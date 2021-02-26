https://www.theepochtimes.com/spread-of-ccp-virus-is-mass-murder-china-expert-gordon-chang_3712170.html

Gordon Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” discussed the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ambitions in biological warfare, human experimentation, and Biden’s position on China in an interview with The Epoch Times’ “Crossroads” program.

Various reports have revealed that the Chinese military has been collecting genetic data from foreigners which could allow it to target specific DNA strands based on race.

“[China] wants the DNA profiles of foreigners, because that gives them more information to be able to do what we just discussed, which are viruses that attack only certain ethnic or racial groups,” Chang said. “So the more data they collect, the more information they have to do this.”

“And by the way, China is also prohibiting the transfer of DNA profiles of Chinese out of the country. That gives the suggestion that they’re up to something sinister.”

Many countries around the world run bioweapon research programs for defensive purposes, however, Chang says China deliberately pushed the CCP virus out of its borders.

He said it is still unknown whether the virus was actually a natural transfer from an animal or an accidental lab leak. However, the actions the CCP took were very clear.

“China only announced that this was human-to-human transmissible on Jan. 20,” Chang said. “If China had said nothing about the contagiousness of the disease, that would have been grossly irresponsible. But we know that China lied about this. They tried to tell the world it was not contagious when they knew that it was.”

“They also pressured countries not to impose travel restrictions and quarantines on arrivals from China while they were locking down their own country. … That means [Xi Jinping] must have thought that this was going to be effective in sending this virus out of China.”

Between lying about the contagiousness and enforcing strict domestic lockdowns while allowing international travel, Chang said there is only one conclusion to make.

“China deliberately spread this disease beyond its borders, which means that all the people who have died outside China, that’s murderous, because it’s 2.4 million people,” Chang said. “That’s mass murder.”

Police officers stand guard outside Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan city, Hubei Province, China, on April 8, 2020. (Ng Han Guan/AP Photo)

Chang also discussed China’s human experimentation, as revealed by former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, in modifying the human genome thereby creating a new race of “super Chinese.”

A Chinese researcher revealed in 2018 that a set of twin girls had successfully been born after he modified a key human gene. He claimed it was modified so the girls would become HIV resistant, however other experts claim it was to enhance intelligence.

“It means one thing—they have no ethical bounds on this. This experiment on the twin girls raised outrage in the scientific community around the world because those types of experiments with human genome are considered unethical,” he said. “And so we know that anything goes in China.”

When asked about his views on Biden’s stance on the CCP, Chang said the President’s views were outdated.

“He has a sort of benign, fuzzy view of China,” Chang said.

He criticized Biden for portraying to the American public the CCP’s act of genocide against the Uyghurs as cultural norms, saying that this is not what an American president should do.

Chang hopes Biden will realize and understand the maliciousness of the Chinese regime.

“They’re not some competitor in the existing international system,” Chang warned. “Xi Jinping wants to replace that international system.”

