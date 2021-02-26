https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-says-california-county-cant-ban-indoor-worship?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a temporary halt to Santa Clara County, California’s ban on indoor worship, applying an earlier halt on a statewide ban at the local level.

In its one-page unsigned ruling, the court said that a halt on the county’s indoor worship ban was “clearly dictated” by its ruling earlier this month in which it slapped down the wider state ban on indoor worship and allowing churches to reopen, albeit at limited capacity.

Justices Kagan, Breyer and Sotomayor dissented from the ruling along the same lines on which they dissented in the earlier decision.

