UPDATED 7:56 AM PT – Friday, February 26, 2021

Texas lawmakers are investigating the blackouts, which left millions powerless during this month’s deadly winter storm.

In a public hearing Thursday, Vistra Corp CEO Curtis Morgan said accountability needs to be shared by a number of entities, including his own company, and he hopes to do better in the future.

According to Morgan, however, utility providers told officials Vistra Corp wasn’t a priority. He added, the biggest failure was with the state’s natural gas system.

“And I don’t know if you know this, but 60, 70 percent of our generation in this state is done, is performed by natural gas, and we do not have an integrated and seamless gas and power system. And if we don’t have a seamless gas and electric power system, what happened last week will happen again.”

News Release: Vistra Announces $5 Million Donation to Assist Texans Impacted by Winter Storms https://t.co/s338Im20IO — Vistra (@VistraCorp) February 20, 2021

ERCOT, which manages the states power grid, was put under heavy fire after scheduling rolling blackouts to prevent a potential grid-wide shutdown. However, the company failed to warn residents about the blackouts with Morgan noting people were not given a fighting chance to prepare.

