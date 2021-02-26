https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/didnt-jobs-conservative-commentator-deroy-murdoch-puts-blame-federal-judges-role-jan-6-riots-video/

American commentator Deroy Murdock spoke this morning at CPAC Orlando on election fraud.

Murdock spoke about election fraud, how it happens and the best ways to prevent voter fraud.

Later on a panel, Murdoch put part of the blame of the riots on US judges who failed to get involved in the election and called out the fraud.

Deroy is on to something.

The US government allowed massive corruption to take place in the 2020 election.

They are culpable.

Mediaite reported:

Fox News Contributor and National Review editor Deroy Murdock said Federal judges who tossed out lawsuits filed on behalf of the Trump campaign are responsible for the “chaos that ensued.” During a CPAC panel discussion that focused on allegations of voter fraud and the 2020 general election, Murdock was asked why dozens of federal judges, many of whom were appointed by Trump, tossed out lawsuits filed on behalf of the Trump campaign, many for lack of standing. And in Murdock’s esteem, there was significant legal chaos that followed as a result. “I think the judges didn’t want to get involved,” he said, and that “they didn’t do their jobs,” which earned applause from the assembled audience. He then compared their inactions to a home plate umpire during the bottom of the ninth inning of a seventh game of the World Series who refused to call a game-winning slide at home plate. “Rather than me making a good call or bad call, he doesn’t make a call, and what happens, the fans in the stands start fighting with each other, and chaos ensues,” he continued.

