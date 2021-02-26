http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MMz6cl6kaOE/

Feb. 25 (UPI) — Golf star Tiger Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday that left him with serious leg injuries.

In a statement released Thursday, Dr. Anish Mahajan said the 45-year-old Woods was moved from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center — located about 18 miles south of downtown Los Angeles — for “continuing orthopedic care and recovery.”

Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday night, ESPN and CBS News reported.

“On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopaedic trauma care to one of our generation’s greatest athletes,” Mahajan said in the statement.

Mahajan said Tuesday that Woods suffered multiple “open fractures” to his lower right leg and had a rod put in his tibia. The 15-time major champion also had screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during the emergency surgery.

Authorities in Los Angeles said Wednesday they won’t pursue charges against Woods pertaining to the crash near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, located about 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

“We don’t contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. “This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime. They do happen, unfortunately.

“… He was not drunk. We can throw that one out.”

Woods will likely need at least a week to recover before he is able to return home to South Florida, according to various experts.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

