https://thehill.com/homenews/news/540798-tomi-lahren-says-cpac-attendees-clearly-want-trump-to-run-in-2024

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpDonald Trump Jr. calls Bruce Springsteen’s dropped charges ‘liberal privilege’ Schiff sees challenges for intel committee, community in Trump’s shadow McConnell says he’d back Trump as 2024 GOP nominee MORE is being hailed as a hero at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Fox Nation contributor Tomi Lahren Tomi LahrenGolf legend Jack Nicklaus, former NFL star Jay Cutler endorse Trump 50 Cent calls on followers to vote for Trump citing Biden tax rate plan Mr. President, when did protecting others become unmanly? MORE said Friday while appearing on “America Reports.”

“The message here is very clear. People love Donald Trump,” Lahren said while recounting her experience at the annual event so far.

CPAC, which runs Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Fla., has a lineup of high-profile GOP figures, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzJohn Boehner tells Cruz to ‘go f— yourself’ in unscripted audiobook asides: report Huawei backs supply chain security standards in wake of SolarWinds breach The Memo: Biden faces first major setback as Tanden teeters MORE, actor Jon Voight and Trump himself. The former president will close out the convention with a speech Sunday afternoon — his first major public political appearance since leaving Washington last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Lahren, Trump’s second impeachment and the Capitol insurrection have not deterred the right-wing CPAC attendees from supporting the former president.

“They want him to announce that he is going to run in 2024,” Lahren said. “People are excited about freedom and tired of the lockdowns, the shutdowns and the infringements.”

The CPAC crowd is looking to Trump for “a lot of guidance and a lot of inspiration,” she added, claiming that support for Trump’s most vocal Republican critics, who haven’t been given any speaking time, among CPAC attendees is minimal.

“There’s not a Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyConservatives go after Cheney for Trump CPAC remarks The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Ahead: One-shot vax, easing restrictions, fiscal help Senate GOP works to avoid having ’22 war with Trump MORE hat in sight, but a whole lot of MAGA hats here,” she noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

