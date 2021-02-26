https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/toyota-begins-building-smart-city-near-mt-fuji/

(MAINICHI) – Toyota Motor Corp. on Tuesday began construction of a smart city at the foot of Mt. Fuji in central Japan as a testing ground for new technologies including robotics and artificial intelligence.

About 360 people including Toyota employees will initially move to the so-called Woven City to be built at the 70.8-hectare former Toyota factory site in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, powered by electricity from fuel cells, which derive power from a hydrogen-oxygen reaction, in addition to solar panels.

Toyota describes the city – run with partner companies such as telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. – as a “living laboratory” where it will test autonomous vehicles, robots and artificial intelligence in a real-world environment.

