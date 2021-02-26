https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/26/trump-endorses-max-miller-over-incumbent-gop-rep-anthony-gonzalez-oh16/

It’s official. . .

Former President Trump has endorsed Max Miller over incumbent GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in Ohio’s 16th congressional district:

Miller, who served in the Marine Corps, was also a senior advisor in the Trump administration:

Here’s the first former Trump aide who’s announced for office since the White House ended https://t.co/hTFWxwIjMX — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 26, 2021

Rep. Gonzalez was one of the handful of Republicans to vote to impeach Trump:

INBOX: Former President Trump is endorsing Max Miller in #OH16. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez voted to impeach Trump. pic.twitter.com/mpXrWg6hSo — Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchezTV) February 26, 2021

Miller recently purchased a house in the district:

#OH16 – Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment, is facing a primary challenge from a former Trump White House aide. Max Miller recently purchased a house in the District.https://t.co/ZfrmDN4eGd — OpenSecrets.org (@OpenSecretsDC) February 22, 2021

FWIW, pro-Trump supporters attempted to defeat Gonzalez in 2018 but failed:

Anthony Scaramucci will headline a fundraiser next week in Ohio for Christina Hagan, a congressional candidate who’s already campaigned w/Sebastian Gorka and Diamond & Silk. https://t.co/w7MtPEpEk1 — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) February 12, 2018

Gonzalez, whose father immigrated to the U.S. after Fidel Castro took power in Cuba, was a star WR at Ohio State and in the NFL:

Hagan is in a primary with retired NFL player/former Ohio State star Anthony Gonzalez. Jim Renacci is leaving the seat behind to run in #OHSen — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) February 12, 2018

Gonzalez defeated Dem Aaron Godfrey in 2020 63.2%-36.8%.

