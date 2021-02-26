If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 “commission” ever begins work probing the causes and effect of the pro-Trump riots, the role of media “perpetuating” the former president’s claim of election theft should also be included, according to a GOP proponent.

Said embattled Rep. Liz Cheney, “I think that, you know, any media organization that was perpetuating the notion — continues to perpetuate the notion — that the election was fraudulent or was stolen is contributing to a very dangerous set of circumstances.”

In a speech mostly focused on foreign policy, she told the Ronald Reagan Institute this week, “I think we, the American people, need to know the truth about what happened.”

And while she endorsed the commission to investigate the riots that ultimately led to former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment, which Cheney voted for, she rejected Pelosi’s plan to make it a partisan group. Instead, she said it should be set up like the 9/11 Commission, which was equally divided between Democrats and Republicans. …

More and more former Trump aides are landing roles in key Washington policy shops, giving them a platform to speak out on issues and the Biden administration. The latest include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former acting intelligence czar Richard Grenell. They joined the American Center for Law and Justice, where Pompeo, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, will be senior counsel for global affairs and Grenell as special adviser for national security and foreign policy. …

As Republicans search for reasons why Trump lost to President Biden, it is data such as that from GOP pollster Patrick Ruffini that is foiling an easy answer. According to exit poll data, from former President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection to last year, Republicans gained 13 points among white non-college educated voters, 9 points with black people, 20 points with Hispanics, and 13 points with Asian people and “others.” He added, “Republicans gained in demographics totaling 71% of the vote, but white college voters shifted more sharply left.” …

Presidential margin shift, 2012-20 White Non-College, R+13

White College, D+21

Black, R+9

Hispanic, R+20

