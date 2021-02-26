https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-planning-for-the-next-administration-former-chief-of-staff-mark-meadows_3712640.html

Mark Meadows, the chief of staff of former President Donald Trump, said that they will be moving forward with the “America First” agenda and that he’s “planning for the next administration.”

On the topic of Trump’s re-appearance on the national stage this weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Meadows talked to Fox’s “Hannity” on Thursday evening.

“Well you’re going to see a speech on Sunday that talks about not only the beginning, but what the future may look like, and I’m excited about it,” said the former White House Chief of Staff.

“What we will see on Sunday is we will see the start of planning for the next administration. And I can tell you, the people that are at the top of that list, all of them have Trump as their last name.

“I spoke to President Trump last night for a fairly lengthy conversation where [we] we’re talking about America, where it needs to go, continuing the America first agenda. But more importantly than that, how this President, Biden, has undermined that particular policy within days. And we see it.”

Some are expecting that Trump will call out the House Republicans that voted in favor of impeaching him.

“Trump effectively is the Republican Party. The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grassroots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grassroots,” Meadows said.

Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller has been outlining the upcoming Trump speech during several media appearances over the last two weeks.

Miller said that Trump will talk about his vision for America, and comment on Biden’s administration actions, particularly regarding the executive orders that aim at reversing Trump administration policies.

The former president will focus on issues such as the amnesty push for illegal immigrants, the halting of the border wall construction, and the blocking of the Keystone XL Pipeline, Miller said.

“The focus here, really, is the exact things the president predicted would happen if Joe Biden were to be elected president on the policy end have already started to happen,” Miller told Mediaite founder Dan Abrams in a radio interview on Thursday.

