Social media giant Twitter has begun exploring new products including a “Super Follow” feature that will allow users to charge followers a fee to access premium tweets.

CNET reports that Twitter has begun exploring a number of new products including a “Super Follow” feature that allows creators to offer access to premium posts for a fee, as well as groups making it easier to chat about interests.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said during the company’s first virtual analyst day on Thursday: “We’re focused on public conversation as a use case and that use case is going to have multiple formats associated with it.”

Super Follows and tipping are a new key product Twitter is focusing on. The features will allow creators and publishers on Twitter to charge a monthly subscription fee in order to view exclusive content or newsletters.

Dantley Davis, the head of the company’s design and research operation, stated that products that fund creators motivate “them to continue creating great content that their audience loves.” The platform plans to roll out the Super Follow product this year.

Twitter has also ramped up efforts to make it easier for users to find new topics and interests. Twitter plans to take on Facebook Groups with a new product call Communities that will let people join conversations are a specific topic.

“Today it could feel tone deaf to talk about a hobby or interest amidst the intense global public conversation about the pandemic,” said Kayvon Beykpour, head of product at Twitter. As a result, Twitter is working on a solution by creating a way for users to chat about their interests in smaller groups.

