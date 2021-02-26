http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/B6rz_v20IEI/uncle-joe-stares-into-the-future.php

The gentleman from Madame Tussauds emerged from storage yesterday to read remarks celebrating 50 million COVID-19 vaccinations. Whoever prepared the text is seeking to exploit the ignorance of Biden supporters and others who may devote 23 minutes of their lives to taking it in (text here, video below).

The lords of Amazon have put me in mind of Joseph Stalin this morning. I see Biden in this light. He is the source of all that is good and true. Simon Sebag Montefiore put it this way in a Times book review:

The Bolsheviks viewed the ideology of Marxism as essentially scientific in its analysis of human progress, and science was always a vital part of their conception of the Soviet Union, which they trumpeted as the first state ever founded on “scientific” principles. Its rulers, particularly Lenin and Stalin, regarded themselves as manifestations of the “dictatorship of the proletariat,” which gave them the authority to adjudicate on everything in society, including the arts and sciences. Lenin was an intellectual, at home as much in the British Museum Library as in the Kremlin. Stalin was a published romantic poet and enthusiastic autodidact with a library of thousands of books, not only read but annotated. They had the confidence to interfere in every genre of art and every discipline of science. Stalin would soon be hailed as the all-knowing coryphaeus (leader of the chorus in Greek drama) of science.

Uncle Joe, as I think of him in this context, is all but the inventor and distributor of the vaccine. His unnamed predecessor has been “disappeared” from the history. He not only didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine, he was an obstacle to it. Uncle Joe — he’s the “vaccinator” in chief (emphasis on the last syllable or you will be eliminated).

John called out the thoroughgoing gracelessness of Biden’s performance here yesterday. Watching Biden speak, one sees something beyond the gracelessness. Staring blankly at the teleprompter, easily confused, struggling to read and articulate, Biden appears to be out of it. He’s losing it, if he hasn’t yet lost it altogether. We need the little boy to shout out, “The emperor wears no clothes!”

Toward the end of his remarks Biden “pushes” (his word) his $1.9 trillion “recovery plan.” The lying is out of control.

Biden chooses “to close with this. The question I’m asked most often is, when will things get back to normal?”

Biden’s answer combines the lying and the gracelessness that permeate these remarks. The preface is a giveaway: “My answer is always honest and straightforward.” This is Biden’s version of “to be perfectly frank.”

“I can’t give you a date. I can only promise that we’ll work as hard as we can to make that day come as soon as possible. While things are improving are we’re going from a mess we inherited to moving in the right direction at a significant speed, this is not a victory lap.”

Translation: Not any time soon.

