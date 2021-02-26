https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-grandmother-tackles-purse-snatcher

Video captured the moment a heroic grandmother chased a would-be thief after he reportedly attempted to snatch her purse from an outdoor table where the woman was dining.

The woman was purportedly minding her own business when the suspect approached her table, took her purse, and fled from the scene on foot.

He didn’t make it far.

What are the details?

According to Australia’s

Seven News, the incident took place outside the Pimpama Tavern on Australia’s Gold Coast on Jan. 19.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the woman kicks off her shoes, chases down the would-be thief, and tackles him to the ground after he grabs her purse from the table and takes off.

As the tussle spills from the sidewalk onto the road, the woman can be seen placing the man — later

identified as being from Upper Coomera — in what appears to be a headlock before snatching back her bag and leaving the scene.

The suspect then gets into a white truck and leaves the scene.

The woman, who was out celebrating her birthday, suffered cracked ribs, cuts, and bruises as a result of the scuffle.

Starts at 60

reported that the woman is a grandmother to at least 10 grandchildren.

Queensland Police were able to locate the suspect and arrest him on robbery charges.

You can watch the exchange in the video below.

What else?

The Daily Telegraph

reported Thursday that the suspect was identified as Troy Charles Bennett.

Bennett appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was said to have “hid in the toilets at court” for more than an hour before emerging wearing a coronavirus mask and sunglasses.

“He tried to hide behind two prosecutors as they left court despite their efforts to stay away from cameras,” the outlet noted. “Bennett then ran into the Mal Burke Car Park across the road from court.”

The Sun shared video of the altercation on Twitter,

captioning it, “Fierce grandma chases and tackles bag-snatcher to the ground.”

