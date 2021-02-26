https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-feb-26-house-passes-equality-act-to-end-legal-recognition-of-biological-sex_3713265.html

Video: Facts Matter (Feb. 26): House Passes ‘Equality Act’ to End Legal Recognition of Biological Sex

Over at the House, the Equality Act has been passed—and now it’s making its way to the Senate. This act would, among other things, eliminate the legal definition of biological sex.

It was just confirmed by the State Department that Chinese authorities tested American diplomats for COVID-19 using anal swab tests. However, the Chinese foreign ministry says that it was done in error.

In Texas, a federal judge has ruled that the federal moratorium on evictions is actually unconstitutional, meaning evictions might soon resume.

