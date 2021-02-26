http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DwLg1ZtHBfs/

A golden statue of former President Donald Trump appeared recently at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

Bloomberg News reporter William Turton shared video footage of the statue to Twitter on Thursday evening showing two men wheeling it through the building, the Independent Journal Review (IJR) reported.

The gold image appeared to show Trump wearing a suit jacket, tie, American flag shorts, and red flip flops:

“Awesome!” One person said as the statue wheeled past. “That is so cool,” another commented while someone else chanted “four more years.”

Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech at the conference Sunday in his first major public appearance since leaving the White House, Breitbart News reported:

The former president has been mostly quiet since leaving office and relocating with his family to Florida and has, moreover, been unable to use social media as a means to communicate with his supporters after Twitter permanently banned him from its app and Facebook, likewise, indefinitely suspended him following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Thursday on Fox News he would support Trump as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

“If the president was the party’s nominee would you support him?” Anchor Bret Baier asked.

“The nominee of the party? Absolutely,” McConnell replied.

Republican Study Committee (RSC) chairman Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) said during a recent interview with Breitbart News that he plans to help flesh out the Trump agenda following his exit from office and use it to push the GOP further in the right direction.

“For too long, the Republican Party was not the party of working people. President Trump made us the party of the working class. If we don’t adapt our Republican Party agenda recognizing that, I don’t think we win elections in 2022 and 2024,” he explained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

