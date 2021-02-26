https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/video-petty-vindictive-democrats-refuse-honor-lawmakers-request-moment-silence-rush-limbaugh/

On Thursday GOP lawmaker Ralph Morman (R-SC) requested a 30-second moment of silence for the great American radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Rush Limbaugh passed away on February 17th after a year-long battle with lung cancer.

Tragic News: Radio Legend Rush Limbaugh Dies at 70 –Golden Microphone Goes Silent

House Democrats refused the request for the moment of silence.
They truly are petty and vindictive people. They respect no one who challenges their insanity.

Via The Post Millennial:

