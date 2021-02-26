https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-cnns-jim-acosta-confronted-cpac-cuomo-killed-10000-people-want-talk-ted-cruz/

CNN’s activist “reporter” Jim Acosta was confronted at CPAC about the network’s lack of coverage about Andrew Cuomo’s scandals.

Cuomo was recently accused of sexual harassment by a former staffer and hid data about deaths of nursing home residents after he ordered them to accept Covid-19-positive patients.

While attempting to conduct interviews to make Trump supporters look bad, Acosta was confronted by a Federalist reporter about when they will start covering Cuomo.

“When are you guys going to start covering Cuomo?” the reporter asks.

“We do,” Acosta claimed, before claiming that CNN does cover the governor.

“No you don’t. He killed 10,000 people and is accused of sexual assault and you guys want to talk about Ted Cruz,” the Federalist reporter fired back.

Acosta attempted to weasel out of the confrontation by lying about the fact that the network is covering the scandals, saying “we agree to disagree,” but the real reporter wasn’t letting him off the hook.

“No, we don’t agree to disagree,” the reporter asserted. “You’re not covering Cuomo.”

The exchange concluded with Acosta asserting that “I’m here to do a job” over and over.

