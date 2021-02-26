http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tRqrtu0l-co/

Breitbart News’ Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle will moderate a panel Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on the role of law enforcement, entitled “Same Badge, Different Beat: To Protect And Serve Or Socialist Social Workers?”.

The panel, which begins at 4:10 PM Eastern, will include Tim Parrish from We Back Blue; Bernard Kerik, former New York City Police Commissioner; and Rob O’Donnell, former NYPD Detective.

CPAC 2021 is being held in Orlando, Florida.

