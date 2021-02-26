https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/26/watch-mom-in-istanbul-throws-her-four-children-out-of-a-window-to-save-them-from-a-fire/

We’ll say upfront that the mom and her four kids are safe and unharmed, but it’s hard to watch her just drop them out of the third-story window in an act of desperation to protect them from the fire. Note: There are spectators on the ground with a giant sheet that’s being used to catch the falling children:

Mother throws her children from 4th floor window to save them from apartment fire pic.twitter.com/unhzyupeM6 — The Sun (@TheSun) February 26, 2021

Here’s another angle that shows the people on the ground:

Yangında mahsur kalan çocukları camdan atarak kurtardılar

Esenler’de bir apartmanda çıkan yangında can pazarı yaşandı. Yangında anne mahsur kalan çocuklarını 3’üncü kat penceresinden aşağında battaniye açan vatandaşlara atarak kurtardı. O anlar kameralara yansıdı. pic.twitter.com/7OdxDxTlST — İhlas Haber Ajansı (@ihacomtr) February 24, 2021

Again, thankfully everyone is safe!

