You have probably heard about Coca-Cola’s controversial diversity training that encouraged employees to be “less white.”

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Steve Deace Show,” host Steve Deace made an attempt to “shed his whiteness” by sharing an autobiographical limerick/rap to “help his audience get to know him a little bit better.”

Deace wrote:

Straight out of Juco,

Crazy white c****** named Steve Deace!

With residual acne on my face!

Since I’m steadfast, I got a podcast,

See my picture and you’ll wish I’d fast!

