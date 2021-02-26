https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/26/when-you-lose-talcum-x-sounds-like-shaun-king-is-starting-to-believe-that-donald-trump-did-a-better-job-than-joe-biden/

Joe Biden’s been in the White House for over a month now, and the Democrats control both houses of Congress, but, weirdly enough, Americans are still waiting for their COVID-19 relief stimulus checks.

That’s not what was supposed to happen.

And it hasn’t escaped the attention of Shaun King:

We are crossing the point where people are starting to say Donald Trump did a better job getting people stimulus checks than Joe Biden. — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 26, 2021

Uh-oh …

pic.twitter.com/6B5gGAWjNd — Biden Voters Posting Their L’s Online (@BidenLs) February 26, 2021

What a time to be alive.

You know it’s bad when you lose Talcum X. — JamesWatson (@JamesWatson210) February 26, 2021

Damn even #TalcumX is pissed .. — J .. ™ (@Mrjoshua1976) February 26, 2021

Wow.. I knew there was going to be a lot of Buyers Remorse when Biden got elected but Talcum X pissing and moaning? Never thought I’d see the day. — @CptTruth_ ‏ (@CptTruth_) February 26, 2021

Looks like Shaun’s really stepped in it now:

Literally no one is saying this. — Jay gone cray 🙃 (@juljesu) February 26, 2021

Come on, Shaun. This is just trolling now. I’m a big fan of your work, but you KNOW this isn’t true. — Tim Errickson (@TimErrickson) February 26, 2021

Here you go…”people are starting to say”… you mean YOU? Sometimes you hit, sometimes you miss. Smdh — ChefSnackz (@GBS_Designs) February 26, 2021

Damn, can we give him a minute please???!! — Shabra Watkins (@texshaygirl) February 26, 2021

I was wondering when the REAL shaun would show up and show out with the usual divisiveness. Welcome back. Cc:@SenSanders @rolandsmartin pic.twitter.com/Dm7Ox3DtjP — Morning Flower (@BattleCry69) February 26, 2021

C’mon ppl, JB gets a month, and y’all have DT 4 years of screw ups. 😂😂😂 — Joel Onais (@joelonais) February 26, 2021

Serious Shaun, the man has been in office all of a month. — Jillian Bullock (@JillianBullock) February 26, 2021

Biden been in office one month & you out here….never mind — Ouida (@OuidaSlimy) February 26, 2021

And that’s a fair point. Thing is, Democrats literally spent months blaming Mitch McConnell and Republicans for obstructing COVID-19 relief. The GOP was the only thing standing between a relief package and the American people, Dems said.

Well, the Dems are in control now, and Americans are still waiting. What choice do we have but to conclude that Joe Biden and the Democrats have let us all down?

Its true… he has both houses… … — sedagive?! (@thelestus) February 26, 2021

The most pathetic thing is it’s absolutely true. Shameful. — Hunter (@HBeezley) February 26, 2021

Frfr, The pumpkin gave me $1800 and mr malarkey stiffing me $600 and he late on the payment. — ((Space Laser)) Technician (@EmmaMarx11) February 26, 2021

I honestly don’t think we are ever going to see that stimulus. — Maty (@emesphotos) February 26, 2021

Does Biden even care? I’m starting to wonder if he does. — Cheryl Taylor, JD (@KarunaMettaCAT) February 26, 2021

