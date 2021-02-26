https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/26/when-you-lose-talcum-x-sounds-like-shaun-king-is-starting-to-believe-that-donald-trump-did-a-better-job-than-joe-biden/

Joe Biden’s been in the White House for over a month now, and the Democrats control both houses of Congress, but, weirdly enough, Americans are still waiting for their COVID-19 relief stimulus checks.

That’s not what was supposed to happen.

And it hasn’t escaped the attention of Shaun King:

Uh-oh …

What a time to be alive.

Looks like Shaun’s really stepped in it now:

And that’s a fair point. Thing is, Democrats literally spent months blaming Mitch McConnell and Republicans for obstructing COVID-19 relief. The GOP was the only thing standing between a relief package and the American people, Dems said.

Well, the Dems are in control now, and Americans are still waiting. What choice do we have but to conclude that Joe Biden and the Democrats have let us all down?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...