https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/26/who-they-really-are-jake-tapper-retweets-repugnant-podcaster-tying-ted-cruz-to-the-tragic-death-of-11-year-old-texas-boy/

There should be a few unwritten rules for social media and podcasters.

Never compare anything to the Holocaust. Never compare anything to 9/11. Never exploit the death of a child.

Case in point:

Reminder: An 11 year-old boy froze to death last week in Texas while trying to keep his 3 year-old brother warm. https://t.co/5kdhItFPbP — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 26, 2021

Don’t do that.

We get it, Ted dared take his family out of the winter storm and should have stayed put, climbing those wind turbines himself and knocking the ice from the blades. And it is a terrible and tragic loss, which is why Brian probably thought it would garner him a lot of clicks and taps for attention.

And speaking of attention:

Yup, Jake Tapper retweeted this ugliness:

Always keeping it classy.

This you? “No bad faith talking points, no disinformation, and no lies. “ — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) February 26, 2021

Yeah, the bio for this podcaster is pretty hilarious considering he’s using the tragic death of a child to play politics.

My bad. I just noticed this was a parody account. pic.twitter.com/VqkSiDsTNG — Liekitis (@liekitis) February 26, 2021

nO bAd FaItH tAlKiNg PoInTs — dubs, DiL, LIGAF (@mrbigdubya) February 26, 2021

Yeah, it’s all Ted Cruz’ fault. As a U.S. Senator, he is responsible for the state infrastructure and was in charge of determining which home had power and which did not. He is also in charge of local utility districts and water quality. Oh, wait. — Liekitis (@liekitis) February 26, 2021

Right, it’s all Ted’s fault!

Oh, wait.

***

Related:

He just can’t QUIT him! Jim Acosta shows up at CPAC and the reaction is EXACTLY what you’d expect (watch)

INFURIATING: High School students bullied after Civics teacher asks them to choose Republican or Democrat, then PUBLICIZES answers

Gonna circle back?! Jen Psaki’s 2017 tweet trashing Trump over ‘Syrian airstrikes’ SOOO BAD both Ilhan Omar(!) and Kennedy blast her for it

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

