https://redstate.com/joesquire/2021/02/26/woke-potatoes-trans-cookies-n333234
About The Author
Related Posts
Nothing to See Here, Just an Idiot Throwing an Explosive Into a Trump Supporter's Home While He and His Girlfriend Are Inside
December 7, 2020
Johns Hopkins Medical School Professor Wonders Why No One Is Talking About the 77% Decline in New China Virus Cases
February 19, 2021
Marble Halls & Silver Screens With Sarah Lee Ep. 66: The 'Ga. #SuitcaseGate, Undoing, and Grinch Newsom' Edition
December 4, 2020
Here We Go Again: Georgia Runoff Results May Not Be Known 'For Weeks'
December 27, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy