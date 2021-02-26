https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/xi-jinping-declares-extreme-poverty-wiped-china/

(SCMP) – China has declared complete success in eliminating extreme poverty, with President Xi Jinping

hailing the lifting of 850 million people out of destitution as an “unprecedented accomplishment” unmatched by any nation in modern history.

In a speech at a ceremony in Beijing on Thursday to commend poverty fighters, broadcast live on state television, Xi said his signature campaign to improve livelihoods had added 100 million people to the total during his eight years in power.

“There is no other country that could achieve such remarkable poverty alleviation progress within such a short time,” he said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

