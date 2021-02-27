https://politicrossing.com/a-better-economic-stimulus-deal/

The creeping sadism of “President” Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci and their petty cult forcing people to wear face masks has never really been about keeping people safe. In fact, the research is clear, masks are ineffective, and may actually do more harm than good. If masks did work, one would be wise to wonder, “what is the BEST type of mask to wear? A surgical mask? A Bandana? An N-95 mask? Will a Halloween mask be effective?” It appears no one can clearly answer these questions. The CDC’s own website offers a “Guidance for wearing masks” but they don’t even take that strong of a stance on which mask is best with statements such as “the CDC continues to study the effectiveness of different masks and update our recommendations as new scientific evidence becomes available.” Translation: “we are not fully committing to anything, just cover up your face!”

If masks do not really protect us from getting sick, then why would the authorities demand that we wear them? Believe it or not, this is not the first time in the history of the western world that governments made citizens wear face masks. In 16th century Europe, masks were used to shame and humiliate people. The “scold’s bridle” was an iron frame that enclosed the head with an iron plate that went into the mouth and compressed the tongue. This device was extremely uncomfortable, made it difficult to breathe, and could cause fatigue (sound familiar?).

According to Wikipedia, the scold’s bridle debuted in Scotland and in England, and in some of England’s colonies. While they used it on women who were guilty of “gossiping, witchcraft,” and other forms of “riotous behavior,”men were subject to them too. One can envision walking the streets of 16th century Europe and seeing people with these iron masks on their faces. Such visuals were likely a powerful tool of psychological submission and an obvious reminder to all that there is an authority and you better watch what you say and watch what you do!

Even in the modern age, there is a longing for (perhaps subconsciously by some) the masochism of shame and humiliation that comes with being forced to wear a mask. And while masking up may satiate some odd and subconscious psychological need for some, history shows there is a greater and dangerous design behind the demand for uniformity. More on that later.

In a twist of irony, CNN news (a champion of wearing the COVID-19 mask and the shaming of all those who don’t), published an article in 2018 titled: “The seductive power of uniforms and cult dress codes.” We can gleam a good deal of information about the current psychology behind being forced to wear face masks from this article.

According to CNN’s article, “History has long shown that if you want to get people to behave as you want, a uniform can go a long way.” This article further informs us: “It shows you’re not alone and you belong to a group of people. It becomes your new identity and really signals a new start. Whether it’s cults, terrorist groups or paramilitary organizations, violent fringe factions often like to create a recognizable visual identity…. it creates a group identity.”

Focusing on “group identity” has become a specialty of the American left. What better way for them to counter the American values of individual rights that our country was founded on than to assert certain group rights? For example, according to the dogma, someone is not an individual person with individual rights who is female, rather all people who are female have the SAME grievances and complaints and only more government power can solve their problems. Take the preceding sentence and replace the word “woman” with “African American, Homosexual, Transgender,” or any other group defined by the devotees of critical theory and you can see the hustle. According to Communist gospel, the state knows that ALL groups have the same needs, wants, desires, dreams, hopes, fears, and struggles. Individuality is not part of the equation, and only the state can provide safety and comfort to these groups. Now, in 2021, we have two more groups. The masked and the unmasked.

The masked “believe in science” and they “care about others.” We define virtue Signaling as the action or practice of publicly expressing opinions or sentiments intended to show one’s moral character or the correctness of one’s position on a particular issue. Wearing a mask, for the true believer, is an overt way to show your virtue. Those who eschew the mask are “irresponsible” and to blame for the continued spread of COVID-19. This isn’t the first time such a construct has been applied in modern history.

Pol Pot was the brutal Communist dictator of Cambodia responsible for the torture, imprisonment, starvation and mass murder of millions of men, women, and children. In 1975, Pol Pot and his Khmer Rouge declared “Year Zero.” The idea was to rid society of all traditions and cultural practices of the past. The old needed to be replaced with the new culture of the Communist Revolution. Statues and monuments were torn down (sound familiar?) and teachers, artists, and intellectuals were targeted for imprisonment or execution. Technology, films, medicine, religious traditions, even money, were all outlawed and replaced in “Year Zero.”

In April 1975, the people of civil war torn Cambodia thought they were finally at peace with the end of the Communist revolution. The Kramas (or red scarf) had been a function of traditional Cambodian culture until they were co-opted by the Khmer Rouge. Soldiers of the Khmer Rouge and all citizens were required to wear the red scarf as part of Year One’s new mandatory uniform. Some surely wore their red scarf with national pride and enjoyed the virtue signaling. Those who didn’t wear the scarf were shamed, humiliated, imprisoned, executed… punished. By 1976, Pol Pot had segmented the population into two classifications: “base people” and “new people.” New people were from the city and were subject to hard labor, starvation, and much harsher treatment than the base people. Different colored scarfs came to symbolize who was in which classification and who would live or die.

A more recent example of government authorities classifying citizens was in Rwanda in 1994. Hutsi’s could distinguish who the Tutsi’s were and marked them for murder using a National ID card. In just 3 months, 800,000 Rwandans died as a result of this foray into classification.

Whether it was the Nazi Star of David, the Khmer Rouge’s Red Scarf, or the tragic example of Rwanda; modern history is sadly full of examples of government authorities devising ways to classify its citizens. This is a tactic straight out of the Communist playbook. There is yet to be an example of classification ending well for the average citizen.

These terrible examples from history should be in the forefront of the minds of all American citizens. We are currently being classified into those who wear masks and those who don’t. There have been discussions of “vaccine passports” and other requirements for participating freely in society. Right before our eyes, we are watching the corporations and state and federal authorities ever so slowly classify each of us as either “base people” or “new people.” The first stage was the mask. Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden’s scold’s bridle for the masses. What comes next? If modern history is any indicator, it won’t be pretty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

