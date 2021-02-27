https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/27/alyssa-milano-notes-that-the-stage-at-cpac-2021-is-modeled-after-nazi-imagery-used-by-the-ss/

Remember the absolute fit liberals had when then-first lady Melania Trump unveiled her renovation of the Rose Garden at the White House? Blue-checks thought that the small rows of bushes spelled out KKK, while others saw swastikas in her “neo-fascist playground.” There were barely-hidden Nazi symbols everywhere. And how about when USA TODAY fact-checked and found Donald Trump’s “America First” T-shirts featured the imperial eagle, a Nazi symbol (while overlooking the fact that Speaker Nancy Pelosi also used the eagle on a globe in her logo and even had jewelry featuring the imperial eagle)?

Impeachment Task Force leader Alyssa Milano is keeping an eye on CPAC in Orlando and is drawing everyone’s attention to the fact that the main stage is modeled after a Nazi symbol, perhaps the Othala or Odal rune?

This is the stage at CPAC. THEY’RE NOT EVEN TRYING TO HIDE IT ANYMORE. @hyatt, this is what’s happening in your building. @tedcruz, you stood on this stage. https://t.co/DnXg9DC7mz — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 27, 2021

“THEY’RE NOT EVEN TRYING TO HIDE IT ANYMORE.”

You are one bat shit loon. Don’t cancel those therapy sessions, Sam https://t.co/hz8fcQ8oGv — @Jack Sucks Monkey Nuts -🕵️‍♂️ (@EricInfoTech) February 27, 2021

A stage & two sides for entrance & exit? Wow you sound like the conspiracy theory champion! But let’s go there because I follow Odin & just because some socialists years ago used it? It’s been around ions. Damn you had to search long & hard while foaming at the mouth for this huh https://t.co/pRxrphURAm — Survivorkitty (@SurvivorKitty) February 27, 2021

Milano’s not the only one to see it:

How can anyone Nazi the shape of the stage at CPAC? pic.twitter.com/Q1k0s8lugU — Dr. Allison Gill (@allisongill) February 26, 2021

👀The CPAC stage is a Nazi symbol (Odal rune adopted by U.S. Nazis) & Sen. Josh Hawley is on it calling for a “new nationalism” 👀 pic.twitter.com/q57Kv51ClM — Davis Hammet (@Davis_Hammet) February 26, 2021

Having worked with Norse and Elder Futhark iconography for years, I’m quite alert to the glyph shapes and their associations in the modern world and history. So, why is the #CPAC2021 stage an Odal rune, and specifically one with serifs (or wings) that was used by the SS? pic.twitter.com/gc4HhtGA3n — Hami (@hami) February 26, 2021

So, I looked into this, and yes the unusual #CPAC2021 stage is in the shape of an Odal rune, a symbol used by the SS. Holy smokes. Sure it is just a coincidence. https://t.co/sqQg7tSZBU — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 26, 2021

I’m just gonna put these side by side for the full effect.

Sweet baby Jesus! 😧 pic.twitter.com/Bg8EzJOynA — Amara 🇺🇸🇹🇹🇻🇪 (@Amara_deMachado) February 26, 2021

This is making my stomach churn. It’s so blatant… pic.twitter.com/8Y06hJIRWB — PrincessFluffyFluff (@Loralei678) February 26, 2021

making it easier to see … pic.twitter.com/yYmJ1AYuQd — joepolitics (@joepolitics4) February 27, 2021

You know who else used a stage? Hitler.

It’s funny how only liberals seem to have noticed the Nazi symbol, while conservatives, for whom the stage was apparently designed, have overlooked it completely.

Related:

‘This is an embarrassment’: USA Today CAN’T bring itself to fully admit their fact check on Trump campaign t-shirt featuring ‘Nazi symbol’ is a load of BS https://t.co/m151xNPsMv pic.twitter.com/YUg2V16AGF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 16, 2020

