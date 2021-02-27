http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wfzG2Sj6XuU/

During Saturday’s Second Amendment panel at CPAC, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) suggested the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is busy creating law even though they lack legislative authority.

Biggs was speaking specifically in response to President Joe Biden’s executive push against “ghost guns,” which is the moniker Democrats give to firearms built from 80 percent lowers and/or gun parts kits.

The panel moderator asked if the ATF should have any say on the issue of “ghost guns” at all and Biggs responded: “What they are doing is creating law where there is no legislative authority to do so. That is what the agency is doing. That is strike one right there.”

He continued by noting that building guns out of 80 percent lowers and/or kits is a “legal activity” on which the ATF is “trying to impose its bureaucratic will.”

Biggs said, “This is the problem with all of Washington DC, that Congress will punt and lay down so the bureaucrats can go out and do what they want. I would say that if we–the legislators–th0ught there was a problem, that’s where it would originate. We should be doing that. But there is no problem here. This is manufactured crisis so that bureaucrats can take over, and it is one more inroad to the violation of God-given rights [like] the Second Amendment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

