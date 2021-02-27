https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/annies-removing-chemical-mac-cheese-linked-fertility-issues/

(FOX NEWS) – Annie’s Homegrown, largely known for its “organic” macaroni and cheese line, is taking steps to remove a potentially harmful class of chemicals, called ortho-phthalates, from its products and packaging materials.

These chemicals make plastic flexible, and phthalates have already been banned in many kids’ toys over health concerns. Some scientists say the chemicals harm fertility, health of babies, disrupt hormones key for development and damage genetic material in sperm. One 2016 study in particular tied exposure to the chemicals to “diminished sperm count and deteriorated sperm quality, which may lead to infertility.”

“We are troubled by the recent report of phthalates found in dairy ingredients of macaroni and cheese and take this issue seriously,” reads a recent update to Annie’s website. The company noted that these chemicals can be found in manufacturing equipment and has a firm foothold in supply chains beyond just the food industry. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says phthalates can be found in personal hygiene products, makeup, plastic packaging and more.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

