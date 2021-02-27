https://thelibertyloft.com/are-highways-across-america-now-racist/

Charlotte, NC — As the argument that everything is racist by the Left continues, enter a new player into the game. America’s interstate highway system is now considered racist.

New Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg suggested this back in December but it went largely unnoticed. He suggested that highway projects disproportionately affected the black and brown communities across our country.

Black and brown neighborhoods have been disproportionately divided by highway projects or left isolated by the lack of adequate transit and transportation resources. In the Biden-Harris administration, we will make righting these wrongs an imperative.

Buttigieg said that the Biden administration was going to be committed to making those wrongs right. Now, he has the backing of the Left’s chosen media outlet, CNN.

In order to eliminate the racism that has happened through creating infrastructure in our country, the only way forward is to eliminate highways. That is according to CNN’s article on Saturday where it called for “crumbling” infrastructure to be removed.

According to CNN, racism activists see the removal of highways as a key to helping restore the racial injustices that were done, decades after they were built. Yes, we must pay reparations for developing highways to help promote growth of cities and towns and making travel easier.

Among those activists that are calling for the reparations to be made, they say the federal government should be reaching out to businesses that were displaced over 60 years ago to make the situation right. They argue those businesses and individuals should be the beneficiaries of the removal of highways and rebuilding of communities.

While there were many instances where homes and businesses have been relocated for the development of infrastructure across the country, in most instances, the entire community benefited. Travel was made easier, businesses were given access to new markets, and a new world was opened up for many in that immediate area.

With the statements by the activists and the Biden administration, one has to question the motive behind the move. Is this really a means to argue for making right the wrongs of racism? Or is this a means to attempt to trap people in their geographical area to force submission.

The Left has continued to promote the idea of isolation into your home and home area throughout the pandemic. It has allowed them more control over people than ever before. Now, they essentially want to make it even more difficult for you to travel from your city to a neighboring city. That certainly does not sound like freedom.

It sounds like an attempt to restrict and control people. It sounds like a means to damage the free trade of businesses and a community to hurt them even more economically. Rather than working to improve our infrastructure, the Left is suggesting we take a step back and force everyone into submission.

This is not about repairing the wrongs of racism in any way. Highways are not racist, they benefit the entire community. This is about a means to control people and continue to implement their communist agenda.

