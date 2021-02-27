https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/02/arrests-of-unaccompanied-immigrant-children-surging-at-southern-border/

There is a full blown crisis happening at the southern border. While Democrats and the media twist themselves in knots insisting that everything is totally different under Biden, the number of unaccompanied children trying to cross the border is skyrocketing.

This is not happening by accident. People clearly believe they have a chance of getting in because of the new administration.

Michelle Hackman reports at the Wall Street Journal:

Arrests of Unaccompanied Immigrant Children at Southern Border Surge The number of unaccompanied immigrant children arrested for crossing the U.S. southern border illegally is on pace to rise more than 50% in February compared with the previous month, people familiar with the matter said, raising the prospect of a humanitarian crisis there. About 2,200 children have been illegally crossing the border weekly in February, and the pace is picking up speed as the month progresses, some of the people said. The government is projecting that about 9,000 children will be taken into custody by the end of February. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported taking 5,707 unaccompanied children into custody in January, an 18% rise from the previous month. The growing number of children in custody is beginning to strain the government’s ability to properly house and care for them. The Biden administration has been seeking to avoid a repeat of the humanitarian border crises in 2014 and 2019 when waves of unaccompanied migrant children and families overwhelmed federal facilities… When the children can’t be quickly sent to shelters, they remain in the custody of the Border Patrol. Cells in Border Patrol facilities aren’t designed to house children and its agents aren’t trained to care for children.

This is just the beginning. Border officials expect the number to climb to 13,000 in May.

Stef W. Kight reports at Axios:

Scoop: Border officials project 13,000 child migrants in May A Customs and Border Protection staffer told top administration officials Thursday the agency is projecting a peak of 13,000 unaccompanied children crossing the border in May, sources directly familiar with the discussion told Axios. Why it matters: That projection would exceed the height of the 2019 crisis, which led to the infamous “kids-in-cages” disaster. It also underscores a rapidly escalating crisis for the Biden administration. “We’re seeing the highest February numbers than we’ve ever seen in the history of the [Unaccompanied Alien Child] program,” a Department of Health and Human Services official told Axios. What to watch: The administration is already preparing to quickly expand its network of migrant-child shelters, which have had their capacity sharply reduced because of coronavirus protocols.

It’s amazing to watch these frauds in the Biden administration try to explain why everything is different now.