https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/27/author-abigail-shrier-says-we-need-to-make-a-bigger-deal-about-amazon-deleting-books-from-its-catalog/

Twitchy reported something disturbing earlier this week: Amazon had decided to stop selling Ryan T. Anderson’s “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment.” The disturbing part of the ban is that not even third-party sellers could list the book for sale on Amazon; it’s just gone, as are the e-book and the audiobook.

Abigail Shrier, whose own “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze That’s Seducing Our Daughters” was pulled from Target’s website, has a thread encouraging Americans to make a bigger deal of Amazon’s new policy banning books that promote “hate speech” while continuing to sell “Mein Kampf” by Adolf Hitler.

It’s telling and all too accurate that Shrier says that now is the time to make our voices heard, “while we can still express this on Twitter,” as Twitter’s crackdown on speech about transgenderism is picking up steam.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...