We’ve already established that the producers of CPAC modeled the main stage after the Odal rune used by the SS. He’s deleted the tweets, but BBC senior North America reporter Anthony Zurcher noted another sign of white supremacy being flown outside CPAC in Orlando. It looks like someone’s taken the “Stainless Banner,” the second official flag of the Confederacy, and replaced the Confederate symbol with a capital T for Trump.

Or, just maybe, it’s the Christian flag with the top folded over in the wind?

He uses Snopes as a source for his claims about the second Confederate flag.

