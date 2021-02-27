https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/27/bbc-reporter-at-cpac-sees-a-trump-variant-of-the-second-official-flag-of-the-confederacy-or-maybe-not/

We’ve already established that the producers of CPAC modeled the main stage after the Odal rune used by the SS. He’s deleted the tweets, but BBC senior North America reporter Anthony Zurcher noted another sign of white supremacy being flown outside CPAC in Orlando. It looks like someone’s taken the “Stainless Banner,” the second official flag of the Confederacy, and replaced the Confederate symbol with a capital T for Trump.

Or, just maybe, it’s the Christian flag with the top folded over in the wind?

Just gonna skip right over the wild Confederate flag theory that was at the heart of your deleted tweets, right? No need to fess up if you pretend it didn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/wjF0FFNR1g — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 27, 2021

Deleting an earlier tweet about what looked like a Trump flag at a rally outside CPAC, but may have been the Christian flag that had gotten partially wrapped around its poll. pic.twitter.com/jdZU1TJkpz — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) February 27, 2021

deleted, but the List comes for all, @awzurcher. ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/lyFlVII0F2 — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) February 27, 2021

Pretty sure that’s the Christian Flag, designed in 1907 by the superintendent of a Sunday school in Brooklyn, New York, and used since by denominations including Anglican, Lutheran, and Presbyterian. pic.twitter.com/qg2IIsqxr5 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 27, 2021

CPAC is triggering literally everyone and I love it — the Sour Patch princess 🐸 (@sourpatchlyds) February 27, 2021

Gotta love it when someone post something on Twitter thinking they are owning the right, just to show how big of a dumbass they are. — Humanity’s Worst Typist (@jgkight61) February 27, 2021

Is that first flag not just a red T with a blue background? They look nothing alike. — Biles Bilinski (@TheKhaldoon) February 27, 2021

Its not even a “T” its a cross that just has the top part folded down by the wind — Angulus Terrarum (@AngulusTerrarum) February 27, 2021

It’s the Christian flag. Often on display at protestant schools. — Bee (@busybeeblogger) February 27, 2021

How lazy and ignorant is the junior BBC North American reporter if this sloppy fool is “Senior”? Also, “pole”. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 27, 2021

He uses Snopes as a source for his claims about the second Confederate flag.

Just take the bloody L, dude. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) February 27, 2021

“May have been” Oof — Jordan Lewis (@jordanthelawyer) February 27, 2021

Wow you really owned the cons with that one! — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) February 27, 2021

This flag is the Christian flag. The way you can tell is the red cross on the blue background and the white. Breakdown:

Red cross symbolizes Christ’s blood spilled for ALL PEOPLES, on the cross. Blue background symbolizes the waters of baptism & faithfulness of Jesus

1/2 — John Price (@JPrice02) February 27, 2021

“A Texan who explains US politics to Brits” And doesn’t know what a confederate flag looks like. Ok. Good luck Brits. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) February 27, 2021

You see what you want to see. — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) February 27, 2021

If you thought those two flags were even remotely close get your head examined. — This_Guy (@tfgrh) February 27, 2021

You realize this kind of shit is why half the nation hates the other half, right? — Heliow Hates 2021 (@chaseaway27) February 27, 2021

I don’t hear the words, “I was wrong and hateful.” in this correction. — Glenn #resistance (@GlennMDickson) February 27, 2021

Congrats on the likes and RTs tho! You are really making a difference! 🙏 — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) February 27, 2021

Oops, I may have falsely accused somebody of racism. No big deal. — Sir Aaron (@SirAaron_) February 27, 2021

Quit making excuses. You mistook a common flag, seen outside churches all over America, for one of your sweaty fantasies about your political opponents. You sound like a world class expert at explaining “US politics to Brits.” — Cruadin (@cruadin) February 27, 2021

You report better when you put on your glasses and stop thinking about Trump 24/7. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) February 27, 2021

