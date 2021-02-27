https://www.oann.com/bidens-border-policies-under-scrutiny/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bidens-border-policies-under-scrutiny

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:39 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

As Trump-era policies protecting America’s borders have been undone by the new administration, illegal immigrants are being held in facilities illegally.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed these laws are really more like guidelines.

“The objective is to move kids, unaccompanied minors as quickly as possible under 72 hours to these HHS fund sponsored facilities, which is the one where we’ve been referring to in Texas,” Psaki stated. “Some, unfortunately, did stay four days, five days or longer, but the objective is to move them as quickly as possible to the HHS sponsored facilities.”

Psaki added the options for non-citizens seeking asylum were slim to none.

“We can quickly transfer them from CBP to these HHS run facilities,” Psaki said. “That’s one option, or we can put them with families and sponsors without any vetting.”

For the Biden administration, sending them back home wasn’t an option.

“We can send them back home and do a dangerous journey back,” Psaki stated. “We are not doing that either. That is also putting them at risk.”

Authorities detained roughly 6,000 children last month, and they project 9,000 more arrests in February.

To contain the migrants, U.S. Border Patrol is planning to open another youth shelter, or cage compound, in South Texas. As the number of detained immigrants grows, some fear their living conditions under a government unprepared.

Last night, RGV agents arrested a group of 130 illegal aliens in Mission, TX. In less than a 24 hour period, this area alone saw more than 500 illegal entries. The majority of the illegal entries consisted of families and unaccompanied alien children. ▪️https://t.co/Fx0g778SOS pic.twitter.com/kiUR3ospQS — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) February 26, 2021

“People are starting to head in this direction, and so we’re of course very much concerned about what’s going to happen if they get here and the country’s not yet ready to, or able to, admit them,” Chris Williams of the Catholic Charities Refugee Services said. “And then what conditions are they going to be living in in Mexico or wherever they end up getting stuck.”

Meanwhile, the government has continued to look and sound unprepared.

“We are looking at ways to make the asylum process once again, more rational and to make it once again, something that is safe, secure and humane,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

As the number of cages and children detained within them grows, Joe Biden hasn’t fulfilled his day one promise to provide a “clear roadmap to citizenship.”

MORE NEWS: Gabbard Says Being In Congress Is Like High School

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

