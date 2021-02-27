https://www.lifezette.com/2021/02/bidens-newest-executive-order-aimed-at-helping-video-gamers/

The so-called President of the United States Joe Biden hasn’t the slightest clue as to what being a leader actually entails. He hasn’t even been in office for 100 days and he’s already signed more executive orders than any other President, broke his own mask mandate, and now – he can add drone striking Syria to that list. Yet with so much going on, Biden has accomplished very little – other than the strikes. But don’t worry, he is hard at work on his most recent executive order which deals with video games?

It really shouldn’t be shocking at this point when Biden decides to go off the rails, but his newest initiative to help gamers is just absurd. What happened to the global pandemic that has supposedly killed 500,000 people? Shouldn’t the President be worried about that instead of gaps in America’s supply chain? I guess not as gamers have been plagued with hardware shortages for several months and haven’t been able to play. And as Biden sees it – that is just unacceptable.

First reported by the liberal folks at NBC News, President Biden will look into “the vulnerabilities and improvements in supply chains for pharmaceuticals, rare earth minerals, semiconductor chips, and large-capacity batteries. It will focus on increasing production within the US, as well as strengthening ties with those exporting the products involved.”

The growing hardware problem that has supposedly halted the production of the PS5 was brought to Biden’s attention when Playstation’s CEO Jack Ryan made it clear that it wasn’t the company’s fault that the systems are still being delayed. But it never is the company who is at fault.

Listening to America and knowing exactly what they need right now, the Biden Administration announced the new executive order and said it would take them 100 days to review the problems and hopefully have a solution. But does it even matter right now? With American so divided, COVID-19 still lurking around, and an upcoming war with Syria, you think Biden could use his time more wisely.

Then again, this is the same President who spent his vacation playing Mario Kart with his granddaughter, who he wouldn’t even let win…

This piece was written by Jeremy Porter on February 27, 2021. It originally appeared in DrewBerquist.com and is used by permission.

